Windsor police are dealing with more stolen vehicles.

According to police, officers responded to 11 reports of stolen vehicles from July 22 to July 28.

The police service says six of the vehicles had their doors unlocked with keys left inside the vehicle.

Police say reports of stolen vehicles are up 57 per cent compared to the same week last year.

Of the 11 vehicles reported stolen, police say nine have been recovered.

Windsor police are reminding owners to lock your vehicle and take your keys with you, even if you're stepping away for just a moment.