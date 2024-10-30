A new poll suggests more than a quarter of Canadians will spend $100 or more on Halloween, with roughly 70 per cent of respondents saying they'll fork over as much money as they did last year on candy and costumes.

That's according to polling firm Leger, which surveyed 1,520 adults this month on their Halloween habits.

The poll also suggests Canadians will spend an average of $67.65 on Halloween-related expenses — an amount that rises to $121.57 among parents.

The survey says 27 per cent of respondents indicated their household will spend $100 or more this year on Halloween costumes, events, candy and decor.

More than half of those households have children, which Leger says makes Halloween celebrations more likely.

But another 27 per cent of respondents say they will not spend a single dollar on the spooky day.