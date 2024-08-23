A 38-year-old man is facing 16 charges after a string of retail store thefts between May 11 and August 17.

According to Windsor police, there were eight incidents and each had the same suspect description.



Police say the man would enter the store, grab power tools, outdoor equipment or other products and leave the store without paying for the items.



Investigators say the suspect was also seen on video surveillance using a stolen debit card and fleeing the scene in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.



The Windsor Police Target Base Unit identified the man and he was arrested after a vehicle stop on in the 3600-block of Wyandotte Street East on August 21.



Police say last August the man was released from custody with a condition prohibiting him from possessing any debit or credit card not in his name.



In a separate conviction in May 2024, the man was issued a court order not to have care or control of a motor vehicle.



Some new charges against him include theft under $5000, use of a credit card obtained by crime, possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply with conditions of probation and failure to comply with a release order.

