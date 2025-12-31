2026 is hours away and Vets Cab is ready for what's expected to be a busy New Year's Eve.

Emile Nabbout, president of Unifor Local 195 represents drivers and said over 300 drivers will be on the roads on Dec. 31.

He said drivers will be available throughout the busy day and night to provide safe and secure transportation to and from celebrations.

"For an occasion like this, we will put more drivers on the road, and we have more drivers willing to participate on serving the community because they think this is a busy time for all of them," he said.

Nabbout said over through 2025 the company has been working with drivers to improve the system and enhance the overall experience for riders.

"The company has invested in many different apps, different software, to make sure the dispatch system will be able to get all the mass calls coming in from the community. As you know every year we put more drivers on the road. Make sure people don't drink and drive," Nabbout said.

Nabbout said those hosting large gatherings should get in touch with the company.

"If you're having a massive party you can open an account and we would designate some drivers to be located at this area or party, and would be picked up from this location," he said.