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More than 2,000 flights cancelled on Saturday after U.S. FAA lifts ground stop. Live updates here.

By
CTVNews.ca Staff
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Nationwide ground stop in the U.S. lifted

Nationwide ground stop in the U.S. lifted

‘Inconsistencies’ in air traffic control system prompted shutdown: Transportation Secretary Duffy

‘Inconsistencies’ in air traffic control system prompted shutdown: Transportation Secretary Duffy

Outdated technology to blame for airline ground stop, not likely a cyberattack: Duffy

Outdated technology to blame for airline ground stop, not likely a cyberattack: Duffy

‘How many times does this have to happen before Congress gives the money to fix it?’: Duffy

‘How many times does this have to happen before Congress gives the money to fix it?’: Duffy

'We're scrambling to find hotels': Canadian couple stuck in N.J. after flights grounded

'We're scrambling to find hotels': Canadian couple stuck in N.J. after flights grounded

Planes crowd terminal at Toronto Pearson Airport after FAA issues ground stop

Planes crowd terminal at Toronto Pearson Airport after FAA issues ground stop

Updated: 

Published: 

More than 2,000 flights remain cancelled on Saturday just one day after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ended a nationwide ground stop.

While a limited number of U.S. domestic flights departed on Friday evening, U.S. officials say the effects of the stop could be felt for days, adding that the system will likely be operating normally in time for the U.S. Thanksgiving travel rush.

This is just the second nationwide ground stop in the United States since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

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