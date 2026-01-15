Wintry weather is set to add another layer of the white stuff across most of Southern Ontario and into Quebec.

From the Chatham-area sideroads in the south to the street corners of Montreal, Environment Canada is calling for 10 to 25 centimetres of accumulation.

Squalls off Lake Huron could add another 20 centimetres in the Sarnia to Strathroy area.

The weather agency also says the low-pressure system will trigger whipping winds, blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions.

There is likely to be a significant impact on rush hour traffic, including delays and road closures, so residents should plan extra travel time.

Adding to the adverse weather conditions, a sharp temperature drop is likely to accompany the snow.