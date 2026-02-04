Get ready for more snow.

Environment Canada says a system will move into Windsor-Essex on Thursday night into Friday morning, with 2-4 cm expected.

Temperatures will rise above the freezing mark Friday making the snow wet and cause a slushy morning commute.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Eric Tomlinson says the drive into work will be dicey.

"In terms of that Friday morning commute, there is a weather system that will cross the province Thursday night into Friday and bring snow for the morning commute Friday," says Tomlinson. "In terms of total accumulation, we're looking at 2-4 cm."

Tomlinson says the mercury will then dip to -17 Celcius on Friday night leaving behind an icy wake.

"It's probably going to be quite slushy, with temperatures getting above zero there the snow will be wet and heavy and the main concern with that is that right in behind the cold front there's going to be a significant drop in temperatures Friday night into Saturday so definitely some slippery surfaces heading into the weekend," he says.

The good news, according to Tomlinson, is that warmer weather may be on the way.

"Daytime highs are only suppose to be around zero this time of year so we're quite below average but after the cold weekend ahead, some milder temperatures may be making their way towards us for next week," says Tomlinson.

Tomlinson says Friday's snow storm will move from west to east, so travellers on Hwy 401 will notice snow from Windsor-Essex through Toronto, Ottawa and beyond.