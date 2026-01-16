Old Man Winter is about to hit Windsor-Essex again.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Eric Tomlinson says the region can expect two to four centimetres of snow today.

He says the area could see more snow Sunday night into Monday before a cold air mass sets up over Windsor-Essex and southwestern Ontario next week.

Tomlinson says today's system is impacting southwestern Ontario and has been moving through this morning.

"There's some heavy snow showers throughout the area from Windsor-Essex, Chatham up to Sarnia and there's some lake enhancements for areas further east," says Tomlinson. "So this is a clipper system that will move through today."

He says zero degrees Celsius is the normal daytime high for the Windsor area this time of year.

Tomlinson says for this weekend, the area will around that temperature before a colder system comes in.

"We're still getting daytime highs of up towards zero degrees, and then heading into the second half of the weekend, that's when the colder temperatures really arrive," says Tomlinson. "So there's another Alberta clipper system that will move through late this weekend, so Sunday night into Monday, and potentially bring more snow showers to the area."

He says Windsor-Essex will have below average temperatures next week with snow potentially Sunday night into Monday.

"The real story is that in behind that, there's a colder air mass that's going to set up over southwestern Ontario and last throughout the week next week," he says.

Tomlinson says windchill values could approach cold warning criteria starting early next week.

From Sunday to Thursday, Environment Canada is forecasting daytime highs between -5 to -10 degrees Celsius.

Nighttime temperatures are between -8 and -13 degrees Celsius from Sunday to Thursday.