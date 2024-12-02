The community leader for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Windsor & Essex County says the findings of a new survey, which reveals more Ontario drivers are using cannabis before getting behind the wheel, are very concerning to him.

The survey by CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) found nearly one in five Ontario drivers surveyed admitted to consuming cannabis in some form and driving a vehicle , up five per cent from last year.

Chaouki Hamka says there's often a misconception when it comes to impaired driving, that people tend to think of alcohol impairment only.

"Impairment is impairment. Whether it's by alcohol and/or cannabis, cannabis alters your driving ability, your judgement, your coordination, just like alcohol would. So I think people need to really understand that the effects are very similar to alcohol-impaired driving."

According to the study, 91 per cent of Ontario drivers agree that driving under the influence of cannabis is a serious risk to road safety. This concern was even higher among older drivers.

The also survey found Ontario drivers continue to view cannabis as less dangerous than alcohol or illegal narcotics and opioids when it comes to impaired driving.

He says too many people are taking risks.

"You may get lucky once or twice, but at the end of the day you're putting yourself at risk, you're playing Russian roulette. You're putting yourself and others at risk when you decide to smoke and drive, or consume alcohol and drive, but importantly people need to understand the risks with drug-impaired driving, it's real, it's there, it does altar your perception and may cause you get into a crash."

Hamka says MADD wants people to be safe when consuming alcohol or cannabis.

"Just have that plan set in stone from the beginning to say this is how I'm going to get home. There's many options. You have ride-sharing apps, you have public transit, you have sober friends or family members who will be willing to pick you up."

Until New Years Day, motorists can expect to see an increased police presence on Windsor and Amherstburg roads during the Windsor police Festive R.I.D.E. program .

-With files from CP24's Laura Sebben