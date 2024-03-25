A new report suggests Canadians' television viewing habits continue to shift toward streaming platforms at the expense of traditional cable and satellite providers.

The annual Couch Potato Report by Convergence Research says 42 per cent of Canadian households did not have a traditional T-V subscription by the end of last year.



More than 80 per cent of Canadian households subscribe to a streaming service, while 70 per cent subscribe to both T-V and one or more streaming services.



The revenue brought in by traditional T-V providers declined three per cent to about seven-billion dollars.



Meanwhile, streamers' Canadian subscription revenue jumped 14 per cent last year to 3.7-billion dollars, and is forecast to keep climbing.



Convergence Research says streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon and Apple are increasingly the first places Canadians can find the content they most want to watch.



The growth of streaming in Canada comes despite the average price for those services rising 12 per cent last year across the 10 largest providers.

