Montreal Victoire win their first PWHL Walter Cup after defeating Ottawa Charge 4-0

The Montreal Victoire beat the Ottawa Charge on May 20, 2026, to take home the team's first Walter Cup and first PWHL championship for a Canadian team.

VICTOIRE! Montreal wins team's first PWHL Walter Cup The Montreal Victoire beat the Ottawa Charge on May 20, 2026, to take home the team's first Walter Cup and first PWHL championship for a Canadian team.

Abby Roque scored twice to lead the Montreal Victoire to their first Walter Cup trophy Wednesday night with a 4-0 victory over the Ottawa Charge.

Roque scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 3:49 of the second period and scored a short-handed jailbreak goal at 9:58 of the third to secure Montreal’s first Professional Women’s Hockey League championship.

Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 23 shots for her second playoff shutout.

Montreal defeated the two-time defending Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost in the semifinal to advance to the championship for the first time.

The Victoire won the first two games of the championship series in overtime, but Ottawa avoided the sweep with a 2-1 win in Game 3 on Monday.

This marks the second straight year that Ottawa lost in the final.

Ottawa’s Gwyneth Philips stopped 12 shots as the Charge were shut out for the first time this post-season.

The Charge had three power-play opportunities, including one midway through the third, but failed to capitalize. Ottawa was 0-for-10 with the advantage in the four-game series.

Montreal opened the flood gates in the third period with three goals.

After Roque’s short-handed goal made it 2-0, the Victoire extended their lead when Maggie Flaherty fired a floater from just inside the blueline that seemed to handcuff Philips at 13:54. Lina Ljungblom made it 4-0 when she won a puck battle against Ottawa’s Brianne Jenner and wrapped a shot around Philips with 4:16 left in the game.

Montreal opened the scoring at 3:49 of the second period when Marie-Philip Poulin dropped a pass back to Roque, whose shot deflected off Rory Guilday’s stick past Philips.

The Charge generated a number of chances in the second.

Ottawa had a 3-on-1 early in the period, but Sarah Wozniewicz shot wide. Jocelyne Larocque then had a nice chance from in close but put it right in Desbiens’ pads. Wozniewicz had a second chance only to ring a shot off the post midway through the period and Emily Clark, on a partial breakaway, couldn’t beat Desbiens.

Ottawa had the best chance in the first period with a power play but managed just one shot and the game remained scoreless after the opening 20 minutes.

0 of 55 Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) raises the PWHL Walter Cup after defeating the Ottawa Charge in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire General Manager Daniele Sauvageau raises the PWHL Walter Cup after defeating the Ottawa Charge in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) lifts the PWHL Walter Cup after defeating the Ottawa Charge in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) raises the PWHL Walter Cup after defeating the Ottawa Charge in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire players raise the PWHL Walter Cup after defeating the Ottawa Charge in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire The puck bounces off the post behind Montreal Victoire goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) as Alexandra Labelle (13) defends against Ottawa Charge's Brianne Jenner (19) during second period game 4 PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire's Abby Roque (11) celebrates her goal against the Ottawa Charge during second period game 4 PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Ottawa Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips (33) makes a save as Montreal Victoire's Maureen Murphy (21) slides on the ice after her shot, during first period game 4 PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Ottawa Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips (33) looks for the shot from Montreal Victoire's Nicole Gosling (61), as Abby Roque (11), Charge's Ronja Savolainen (88) and Gabbie Hughes (17) look on during first period game 4 PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire's Abby Roque (11) celebrates her goal against the Ottawa Charge during third period game 4 PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire forward Lina Ljungblom (25) battles with Ottawa Charge defence Emma Greco (25) along the boards for control of the puck during first period game 4 PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) drinks beer from the PWHL Walter Cup after the team's win against the Ottawa Charge, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Ottawa Charge forward Emily Clark (26) and defence Ronja Savolainen (88) react after losing to the Montreal Victoire in the PWHL Walter Cup final in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire's Abby Roque (11) raises the PWHL Walter Cup after the team's win against the Ottawa Charge, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Ottawa Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips (33) makes a save as Brianne Jenner (19) defends against Montreal Victoire's Alexandra Labelle (13) during first period game 4 PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Ottawa Charge's Taylor House (22) reacts after a collision sent her into the net of Gwyneth Philips (back) during first period game 4 PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action against the Montreal Victoire in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire pose for a photo with the PWHL Walter Cup after the team's win against the Ottawa Charge, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire's Abby Roque (11) scores on Ottawa Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips (33) during third period game 4 PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) raises the PWHL Walter Cup after the team's win against the Ottawa Charge, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) makes a save as Alexandra Labelle (13) defends against Ottawa Charge's Fanuza Kadirova (71) during second period game 4 PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) raises the PWHL Walter Cup after the team's win against the Ottawa Charge, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire's Abby Roque (11) celebrates her goal against the Ottawa Charge during third period game 4 PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Ottawa Charge's Jocelyne Larocque (3) and Montreal Victoire's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) chase the puck during first period game 4 PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Ottawa Charge's Jocelyne Larocque (3) falls in the crease of Montreal Victoire goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) after chasing the puck during second period game 4 PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire's Laura Stacey (7) raises the PWHL Walter Cup after the team's win against the Ottawa Charge, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) and Abby Roque, left, celebrate the team's championship win at the end of third period game 4 PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Ottawa Charge players react after losing to the Montreal Victoire in the PWHL Walter Cup final in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) embraces Laura Stacey (7) after winning the PWHL Walter Cup against the Ottawa Charge, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire's Maggie Flaherty (91) celebrates her goal against the Ottawa Charge during third period game 4 PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire The Montreal Victoire pose for a photo with the PWHL Walter Cup after the team's win against the Ottawa Charge, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire's Jessica DiGirolamo (right) pours a beer on head coach Kori Cheverie as they celebrate the team's PWHL Walter Cup win against the Ottawa Charge, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) carries the PWHL Walter Cup to her teammates, after the team's win against the Ottawa Charge, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Ottawa Charge's Jocelyne Larocque (3), Gwyneth Philips (33), Rory Guilday (5) wait to shake hands with the Montreal Victoire after the team's loss in game 4 PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire's Amanda Boulier (44) drinks beer from the PWHL Walter Cup, held by Shiann Darkangelo (27), after the team's win against the Ottawa Charge, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire The Montreal Victoire pose for a photo with the PWHL Walter Cup after the team's win against the Ottawa Charge, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire forward Abby Roque (right) celebrates her goal with forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) during second period PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action against the Ottawa Charge in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire's Marie-Philip Poulin (29) raises the PWHL Walter Cup after the team's win against the Ottawa Charge, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire forward Catherine Dubois (28) shoots on Ottawa Charge goalie Gwyneth Philips (33) during second period PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire forward Abby Roque (right) collides with Ottawa Charge forward Peyton Hemp (29) during second period PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire forward Abby Roque (11) hoists the PWHL Walter Cup after defeating the Ottawa Charge in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire forward Natalie Mlynkovs (right) sends Ottawa Charge defence Jocelyne Larocque (centre) into goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) during second period PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire forward Abby Roque (11) scores on Ottawa Charge goalie Gwyneth Philips (33) as forward Brianne Jenner (19) defends during third period PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire forward Lina Ljungblom (25) scores on Ottawa Charge goalie Gwyneth Philips (33) under pressure from forward Brianne Jenner (19) during third period PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire forward Abby Roque (11) celebrates her goal against the Ottawa Charge with teammates during third period PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire forward Abby Roque (11) looks on as Ottawa Charge forward Gabbie Hughes (17) pressures goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) during first period PWHL Walter Cup final hockey action in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire players celebrate after defeating the Ottawa Charge to win the PWHL Walter Cup final in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Ottawa Charge's Fanuza Kadirova, left to right, Emily Clark and Ronja Savolainen react after losing to the Montreal Victoire in game 4 of the PWHL Walter Cup final in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire players celebrate after defeating the Ottawa Charge to win the PWHL Walter Cup hockey final in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) celebrates after defeating the Ottawa Charge in game 4 of the PWHL Walter Cup hockey final in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire players celebrate after defeating the Ottawa Charge to win the PWHL Walter Cup hockey final in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) jumps as she celebrates in the final seconds behind Ottawa Charge forward Fanuza Kadirova (71) to win the PWHL Walter Cup hockey final in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire's Marie-Philip Poulin (left) and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens celebrate after defeating the Ottawa Charge in game 4 PWHL Walter Cup hockey final in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire players and staff pose for a team photo after defeating the Ottawa Charge to win the PWHL Walter Cup final in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire players pose for a team photo after defeating the Ottawa Charge to win the PWHL Walter Cup final in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Montreal Victoire Montreal Victoire goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) celebrates in the final seconds behind Ottawa Charge forward Fanuza Kadirova (71) to win the PWHL Walter Cup final in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2026.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press