Montreal-raised Juno-award-winning singer Sass Jordan dies at 65

Eric Alper, Sass Jordan’s publicist, describes her personality and her love of all music.

‘She knew it all’: Sass Jordan’s publicist on her funny personality love of all music

‘She knew it all’: Sass Jordan’s publicist on her funny personality love of all music Eric Alper, Sass Jordan’s publicist, describes her personality and her love of all music.

Sass Jordan, the Montreal-raised rock singer whose career spanned nearly four decades, has died at 65.

A statement from family spokesperson Eric Alper said Jordan died Friday surrounded by those who loved her the most.

A cause of death has not been released.

The statement described Jordan as an inimitable force of nature and an irreplaceable being of light and joy.

Her debut album, “Tell Somebody,” was released in 1988, and she won the Juno award for most promising female vocalist of the year in 1989.

She was also a judge on all six seasons of the reality television competition show Canadian Idol.

Jordan was nominated several times for a Juno award for best female vocalist.

She was born on Dec. 23, 1960 in Birmingham, England, and raised in Montreal, according to the statement.

Geoff Kulawick, former president of Stony Plains records, which released Jordan’s last two albums, described Jordan as “bold, beautiful and brave.”

Jordan recorded her 2020 album, “Rebel Moon Blues” and her 2022 album, “Bitches Blues” with her husband Derek Sharp while signed with Stony Plains Records.

Kulawick says he was a fan of Jordan before he signed her to his label and convinced her she could “really belt out the blues” on her final two records.

“Her voice really stood out and the way she was able to connect emotionally … brought her tons of fans,” he said.

Canadian producer and songwriter Derek Downham played drums alongside Jordan last December at singer-songwriter Andy Kim’s annual holiday charity concert in Montreal.

Downham said they “really hit it off” when they first met at Massey Hall in Toronto a few years ago.

“She was a ray of light and a really hilarious person,” he said. “That’s the biggest heartbreak for me is that I won’t get to see that laugh again.”

As one of the few women in rock music when she started out, Downham said Jordan helped make space for other woman in a genre dominated by men.

“She was coming up in a time where it wasn’t easy,” he said. “It’s nice to see a strong female poke through and really show people how it’s done.”

Downham said Jordan was an inspiration to all young performers.

“I hope that people remember her for leading the way [and] that she led with love every time.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2026