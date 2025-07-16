MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Joe Veleno to a one-year contract, the NHL club announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old from Montreal had eight goals and nine assists in 74 games last season with Detroit and Chicago.

He had three goals and four assists in 18 games with the Blackhawks after being acquired at the NHL trade deadline.

Veleno has 38 goals and 43 assists in 306 NHL games since being selected by the Red Wings in the first round (30th overall) of the 2018 NHL draft.

The six-foot-one, 201-pound forward set career highs for goals (12), assists (16) and points (28) in 2023-24.

Veleno became the first player from Quebec — and the fifth overall — to be granted exceptional player status, allowing him to play major junior hockey at age 15. He was selected first overall by the Saint John Sea Dogs in the 2015 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft.

Veleno spent five seasons in the QMJHL between Saint John and Drummondville. He had 42 goals and 62 assists over 59 games with the Voltigeurs in 2018-19, his final major junior season.