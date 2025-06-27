The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenceman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Emil Heineman and the No. 16 and 17 picks in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Dobson, 25, was a pending restricted free agent and the Canadiens have agreed to sign him to an eight-year, $76 million extension with an annual cap hit of $9.5 million.

The 6-foot-4 right-shot defenceman recorded 10 goals and 39 points in 71 games with the Islanders last season while averaging 23:16 of ice time.

He is coming off of a three-year, $12 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $4 million and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Dobson has a career season during the 2023-24 campaign, recording 10 goals and 70 points in 79 games while averaging 24:31 of ice time.

Drafted 12th overall by the Islanders in 2018, Dobson has 50 goals and 230 points in 388 career games.

