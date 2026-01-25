Passengers with planned flights out of Windsor International Airport (YQG) are being reminded to monitor their flight status as the region is hit with a blast of winter weather.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Sunday.

Air Canada has cancelled several flights between Windsor and Toronto over the weekend due to “weather conditions.”

“We all try to work our best to try to minimize disruption, but, you know, Mother Nature is Mother Nature,” said Mark Galvin, president and CEO of YQG. “Sometimes Mother Nature just gets the best of everyone.”

Between 10 and 15 cm of snow is being forecasted for the region throughout Sunday, with reduced visibility possible due to heavy snow.

Due to the weather, Galvin noted there’s a need for passengers to do more “due diligence” in the hours leading up to their scheduled flight.

He admitted the unpredictability can be “frustrating” for some, but safety remains the top priority.

“When we got weather moving in, that’s something that you should keep checking and check your emails,” he told CTV News.

A desire to escape winter’s wrath means January remains a busy time for the airport. The active season has caused cancellations.

Regardless, Galvin noted YQG crews are “all hands-on deck” to respond to any conditions that hit the region.

“You can just keep clearing snow. When it sticks to the runway, it becomes a little more difficult,” he explained.

“So our operations department, we have different protocols based on the weather and what we’re actually seeing on the airfield.”

YQG offers a regularly updated board for flight statuses, but Galvin emphasized passengers should monitor updates from the airlines as well.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian