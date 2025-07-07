TORONTO — Mondelez Canada Inc. says it's no longer producing Jersey Milk chocolate bars.

Spokesperson Pierina De Carolis says the confectionary company's decision to cut the product came after a portfolio review showed consumers have shifted to buying other pure milk chocolate bars like Cadbury Dairy Milk.

De Carolis says in an email that Jersey Milk was only produced in Canada.

She adds the end of its production will not result in any job cuts.

Jersey Milk dates back to 1924, when it was developed by Canadian dairy brand William Neilson Ltd.

A series of acquisitions left the bar under the purview of Mondelez International, which has a downtown Toronto Cadbury chocolate factory, employing nearly 400 workers.