The Hockey Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Alexander Mogilny, Joe Thornton, Duncan Keith, Zdeno Chara, Jennifer Botterill, and Brianna Decker in the player category, and Jack Parker and Danièle Sauvageau as builders, will be inducted into its hallowed halls in a ceremony in November.

Mogilny was one of the premier goal scorers in the NHL during his 16-season NHL career and enters the Hall of Fame after first being eligible in 2009.

The Khabarovsk, Russia native recorded 473 goals and 1,032 points in 990 career games split between the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

His 76-goal season during the 1992-93 campaign ties him for fifth all-time for goals in a single season with Phil Esposito and Teemu Selanne. Only Wayne Gretzky, Brett Hull, and Mario Lemieux have scored more goals in a single campaign.

Drafted 89th overall by the Sabres in 1988, Mogilny didn’t join the NHL until the following season after defecting from the former Soviet Union in 1989.

The 6-foot winger helped the Devils win the Stanley Cup in 2000 and won the Lady Byng Trophy as the league’s most gentlemanly player in 2003 as a member of the Maple Leafs.

Mogilny helped the USSR to a gold medal at the Olympics, World Championships, and World Juniors in 1989.

Chara, Thornton, and Keith are all entering the Hockey Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

Thornton, who last played with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22, finished his NHL career having skated in 1,714 games, notching 1,539 points, including 1,109 assists split between the Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks, Maple Leafs and Panthers.

Drafted first overall by the Bruins in 1997, Thornton became a six-time All-Star, winning the Hart Memorial Trophy and Art Ross Trophy in 2006.

Thornton’s name is all over the Sharks’ all-time record book, leading the team with 804 assists, a plus/minus mark of plus-161, and points per game at 0.96. He is also second all-time in team history with 1,055 points, third all-time with 1,104 games played, and fourth all-time with 251 goals.

Internationally, Thornton is well-decorated with Team Canada, winning gold at the world juniors (1997), World Cup of Hockey (2004, 2016) and Olympic gold in 2010.

Keith was the defensive pillar for the Chicago Blackhawks, winning three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

The four-time All-Star skated in 1,256 career NHL games, notching 646 points split between the Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers over his 17-year career.

He was a two-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenceman (2010, 2014) and took home the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2015. With Team Canada, he won two Olympic gold medals (2010, 2014).

Keith was also named at as one of the league’s top 100 players as part of the NHL’s Centennial season in 2017.

Chara was one of the most physically dominant defencemen of the early 2000s and was a force with the Boston Bruins.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Chara was the tallest player in NHL history and captained the Bruins to a Stanley Cup victory in 2011, ending a 39-year drought.

Drafted 56th overall by the New York Islanders in 1996, Chara played 24 seasons in the NHL, recording 209 goals and 680 points in 1,680 games split between the Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Bruins, and Washington Capitals.

The three-time first-team all-star won the Norris Trophy in 2009 after putting up 19 goals and 50 points in 80 games, while averaging 26:04 of ice time with the Bruins. He also won the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2011.

He was also inducted to the IIHF Hall of Fame in 2025.

The Trencin, Slovakia, native represented his country three times at the Winter Olympic Games, finishing as high as fourth place in 2010. He also represented Slovakia seven times at the World Championship, taking home silver in 2000 and 2012.

Chara also took part of the 2016 World Cup of Hockey as a member of Team Europe, winning silver.

A native of Ottawa, Botterill has a decorated international career, winning three gold medals for Canada (2002, 2006, 2010), and five world championships, winning two tournament MVPs.

Botterill won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top female player in women’s NCAA Division I hockey in two straight seasons with Harvard and remains the only player to win the award twice.

During her four seasons with Harvard, she recorded 149 goals and 319 points.

Botterill dominated the professional women’s hockey after college, recording 67 goals and 150 points in three seasons in the NWHL while winning the NWHL Championship in 2004-05 with the Toronto Aeros.

She then moved to the CWHL for the 2007-08 campaign and recorded 61 goals and 155 points 78 games split between the Mississauga Chiefs and Toronto CWHL. Botterill was the first winner of the Angela James Bowl, which was given to the league’s leading scorer in 2008.

Decker helped lead the United States to an Olympic gold medal in 2018 and six world championships.

She is also a Patty Kazmaier Award winner after recording 37 goals and 82 points in 40 games during her junior season.

The Dousman, Wis., native played professionally in the CWHL, NWHL, and PWHPA between 2014-21. She won a Clarkson Cup in 2015 with the Boston Blades of the CWHL and an Isobel Cup in 2016 with the Boston Pride of the NWHL.

Parker was the long-time head coach of the Boston University Terriers of the NCAA, standing at the helm of the team for 40 years.

The 80-year-old led Boston University to three NCAA titles in 1978, 1995, and 2009 and has a career 897-472-115 record with the team.

Parker won three Spencer Penrose Awards as the top coach in NCAA Division I hockey in 1975, 1978, and 2009 and awarded the Hobey Baker Legends of College Hockey Award in 2014 as one of the all-time contributors to the college game.

Sauvageau enters the Hall as the first woman to be inducted into the builder’s category.

The Montreal native coached Canada to an Olympic gold medal in 2002 in Salt Lake City, which was the first Canadian team to win Olympic gold in 50 years. She also won silver at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.

Sauvageau also became the first coach in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League history during the 1999-00 season when she became an assistant coach with the Montreal Rocket.

The 63-year-old was made an officer of the Order of Canada in 2013 and currently serves as the general manager of the Montreal Victoire of the Professional Women’s Hockey League.