A new mobile MRI unit is now in place at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington, which is expected to play a role in reducing the backlog of cases across the region.

Officials have completed the first MRI test in the new mobile unit, which will be in place until work on the permanent MRI suite is completed at the end of 2024.

Dr. Patrick Cervini, Chief of Radiology at ESHC, says the trailer is built around the MRI machine so it can be moved, but patients will not notice a difference from one in a hospital setting.

"In terms of the actual machine, it is the same MRI machine, same quality imaging. We've done a couple of test patients, and the imaging quality is excellent," he says.

Cervini says this will allow them to start working on protocols and getting patients through the system.

"It will really help with the urgent crisis that we have in the area of the wait times, getting those wait times down," he says. "We have some of the longest wait times in the province, and this will help us start chipping away at that list and getting patients the imaging that they need."

On Oct. 23, 2023, a cyber attack impacted five hospitals across Southwestern Ontario, including Windsor Regional Hospital, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor, and Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington.

The system used to electronically store images and reports for diagnostic imaging, such as CTs and MRIs, was impacted as a result of the attack.

The hospitals were able to continue emergent and urgent priority exams during the disruption in service, but Priority 4 or lower priority cases were impacted.

Prior to the cyberattack, wait times for those cases were approximately 11 months, but now they are estimated to be well over a year.

Kristin Kennedy, President and CEO of ESHC, says it will cost around $100,000 to have the mobile unit at the hospital for the next six months, but feels it is well-invested dollars.

"We know from the pandemic, but most importantly from the cyber attack, that there's a significant backlog of patients waiting for MRIs across Windsor and Essex County," she says. "With the ability to kind of leverage some of the dollars to be able to bring this on site now and expedite for the communities across Windsor-Essex, we thought it was really important."

Once the permanent MRI unit is open, it will operate 8 hours per day, 5 days per week, and is expected to perform between 1,000 and 1,500 tests per year, reducing the need for patients to travel to other regions for MRI tests for access to vital diagnostic services.

In December 2022, the Ontario government announced it would provide over $800,000 in annual funding to operate the cutting-edge MRI scanner, but fundraising will be necessary to cover the cost of the $5 million MRI machine and the facility upgrades.

To date, fundraising efforts have reached approximately half the $5 million goal needed to complete the project.

Erie Shores HealthCare is located at 194 Talbot St. W. in Leamington.