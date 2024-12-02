NEW YORK - "Moana 2" brought in a tidal wave of moviegoers over the Thanksgiving Day weekend with $221 million in ticket sales.

Studio estimates Sunday show that, combined with "Wicked" and "Gladiator II," made for an unprecedented weekend in cinemas.

"Moana 2" blew predictions out of the water, setting a record for Thanksgiving moviegoing.

At the same time, the sensation of "Wicked" showed no signs of slowing down with $117.5 million over the five-day weekend.

"Gladiator II" collected $44 million.

For an industry that's been battered in recent years by the pandemic, work stoppages and streaming, it was a triumphant weekend that showed the still-potent power of Hollywood's blockbuster machine.