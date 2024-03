(Seoul) -- The MLB regular season is officially underway.

The San Diego Padres are playing home team to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul South Korea.



The two-game series marks the first ever regular season games played in South Korea.



Right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish is making his third opening day start for the Padres, righty Tyler Glasnow is making his Dodger debut.

