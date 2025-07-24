A busy weekend in downtown Windsor and downtown Detroit.

Many Windsorites will be making their way across the border to see the Detroit Tigers host the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game home stand at Comerica Park.

Both teams currently lead their division in the MLB where the Tigers have a 60-43 record in the American League Central, and the Jays have a 59-42 record in the American League East.

The Special Events Bus is completely sold out for all four games this weekend. The tunnel bus will be available to those trying to cross the border, but it is on a first come, first served basis.

Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino says many bars and restaurants in downtown Windsor will be showing the games for those unable to get tickets.

Agostino says it's going to be a fun weekend.

"You're going to see the streets of downtown filled with blue and orange on both sides, and a couple different colours of blue this year. So, it'll be good, it's interesting times with everything we're talking about with the tensions between both sides, but it's going to be a great weekend."

"Get down there early because it's going to be busy and then you've got four days of baseball, and it's going to be a good stretch of cross-border traffic, and the tunnel is going to be really busy, and downtown will be good. So, it's exciting times, and hopefully the weather holds up as well, and it'll be a lot of fun this weekend in downtown Windsor, I'm looking forward to it."

Agostino says these two teams are excelling in their division.

"It's really been an exciting time for baseball fans here in this country, and of course in this city where I believe the majority of fans are Tigers fans. I am not - I'm a Jays fan - but there's a lot of us too. I expect a big crowd of people coming from Toronto for this."

This will be the last time the Tigers and the Jays meet this season.

In mid-May, the Jays welcomed the Tigers for a three-game home stand where Detroit won two of the three match-ups.

Downtown Windsor will also be booming this weekend as country singer Jake Owen and special guest Uncle Kracker play at Caesars Windsor on Friday night. Comedy star Jeff Dunham will then bring his show to the Colosseum stage on Saturday evening.