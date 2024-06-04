NEW YORK - Major League Baseball has permanently banned San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for betting on baseball and suspended four other players for one year after finding the players placed unrelated bets with a legal sportsbook.

Marcano appears to be the first active major leaguer banned for under the sport's gambling provision since New York Giants outfielder Jimmy O'Connell in 1924.



Pete Rose, baseball's active career hits leader, famously agreed to a lifetime ban in 1989 after an investigation concluded he bet on Cincinnati Reds games while managing the team.



One other big leaguer, Oakland Athletics pitcher Michael Kelly, was declared ineligible for one year on Tuesday for betting on baseball while he was in the minor leagues.

