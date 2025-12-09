A series of weather events are expected to move into Windsor-Essex over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Total snowfall could amount to 10 centimetres or four inches when all is said and done.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handsides, Doug Gillham, meteorologist at The Weather Network, said to expect a few centimetres of snow during the Tuesday morning commute.

"Snow starts to melt then it gets pressed down and freezes, and then just a little bit of snow can cause roads to be slick even though it's not really plowable snow, it's still enough to cause some problems," he said.

Gillham said Tuesday afternoon could bring with it patchy freezing drizzle.

"Then a much stronger clipper will be coming through during Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A lot of that will be overnight but we'll get a few hours of a moderate burst of snow and a range across the area again, but, generally five to 10 centimetres by Wednesday morning," said Gillham.

Wednesday is expected to get above freezing for the high with a rain/snow mix.

Gillham said looking ahead the temperature will plummet.

"There is just some frigid, actually dangerously cold air, plunging into the prairies. We're not going to get that cold but high temperatures are going to be cold even by mid-winter standards Sunday, Monday into the beginning of next week," he said.

He added the normal high around this time in December is plus 2 or 36.