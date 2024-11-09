TORONTO - Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Friday night.

John Tavares added two goals of his own, including one into an empty net, for Toronto (8-5-2). Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves and Morgan Rielly added two assists.

Marner has a goal and 10 assists as part of a seven-game point streak.

Dylan Larkin replied for Detroit (6-6-1). Cam Talbot stopped 17 shots.

Toronto placed Auston Matthews (upper-body injury) on injured reserve before the game.

The three-time Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy winner as the NHL's leading goal-scorer also sat out Tuesday's 4-0 victory over the Boston Bruins.

Matthews is eligible to return to the lineup Tuesday when the Leafs welcome the Ottawa Senators.