TORONTO — Mitch Marner needs some time to think.

The Maple Leafs star winger spoke with reporters Tuesday at the team's practice facility following Toronto's playoff exit in a disastrous Game 7 over the weekend.

Marner, who grew up just north of the city and is set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, said he will spend the coming weeks discussing the future with his family. The 28-year-old's current contract signed in September 2019 paid him US$10.9 million per season.

Leafs centre John Tavares, meanwhile, is also without a deal beyond 2024-25, but said he's already spoken with general manager Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube about next steps, adding he's "very optimistic" a deal can be done. The 34-year-old is coming off a free-agent contract signed in the summer of 2018 that carried an $11-million average annual value.

Toronto was bounced from the second round of the post-season Sunday in an embarrassing 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on home ice. The Leafs also had a poor showing in a Game 5 loss by the same ugly score, but rebounded with a 2-0 road victory to force the winner-take-all finale.

Marner has been an excellent regular-season player for Toronto, but has also taken plenty of heat for the Original Six franchise's playoff failures that include a 2-9 series record during his career alongside captain and fellow star forward Auston Matthews.