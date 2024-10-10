A cheque of more than $18,000 has been presented to the Downtown Mission.

Mission Control, a charity organization that was created 16 years ago to help support the Mission, presented the cheque on Wednesday evening.

$18,700 was presented which will help the Mission's food bank and food programs to assist those who are struggling.

The On a Mission for the Mission Motorcycle Ride event was recently held at the end of August.

The event, as well as many other events throughout the year, help raise the funds for the Mission.

Shaun Fathers, President of On a Mission for the Mission Charity, says it's great to give back.

"The combination of a lot of work, and a lot of help, and a lot of community support because without the community and the help that we get, and the donations we get, we wouldn't be doing anything. But at least we're doing something good, something positive to help those people in need."

Fathers says many don't realize how badly some need assistance.



"If we have a good job, we have everything we need everyday, it's not until you come down here and you work with these people everyday that you get to see how down they are, how needed the services are. For us to be able to provide that is a good thing."

Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, Executive Director at the Downtown Mission, says the support means a lot.

"There's a lot of people who are hurting. Unfortunately there's a lot of families who are hurting, families which include children and toddlers even. So, we really appreciate this help and we can't wait for next year."



Ponniah-Goulin says at this time approximately 1,500 to 2,000 individuals visit the Mission's Food Bank each month.

Last year the event raised just over $25,000.