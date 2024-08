A 3-year-old child is home safe thanks to Windsor police.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, police received multiple reports about a young child wandering in the area of Sixth Concession and Ducharme Street.



Responding officers quickly located the child.



According to a social media post, some area residents were awoken by police in the middle of the night to ask about the child.



Police say the child was returned to their residence uninjured.