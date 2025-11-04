The LaSalle Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 79-year-old woman.

Ann Delcolombo was last seen between the hours of 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 5000 block of Cabot Avenue in LaSalle, driving a 2012 black Buick Verano with minor damage to the rear passenger side bumper.

Ann is described as a white female with a medium build, 5’4” tall, dark shoulder length hair, with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long dark coloured winter coat.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. McInnis at 519-969-5210 or anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.