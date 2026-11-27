A full day of free holiday activities is planned in Sandwich Town this Saturday.

The annual Miracle in Sandwich event runs November 28, featuring breakfast with Santa, story times, crafts, a community tree lighting, and an evening concert headlined by Canadian fiddle legend Ashley MacIsaac.

Miracle in Sandwich begins with Breakfast with Santa at Olde Towne Bake Shoppe and includes story times and crafts at several businesses and community locations before the tree lighting at Mary E. Bibb Park.

Organizer Stephen Hargreaves says families can spend the day moving from one activity to another throughout the neighbourhood.

“We all go inside afterwards, get nice and warm, listen to Ron Leary, South River Slim, and we just got to announce yesterday [that] we’re very excited to have our special guest Canadian legend Ashley McIsaac on the fiddle,” Hargreaves said.

He says Ashley McIsaac is expected to attract people who grew up listening to his music.

“I think he might bring some of the older kids, some of the kids in their 30s and 40s who grew up listening to his amazing music. But maybe they can bring their kids and reintroduce part of their musical love to their own kids,” he said.

Following the tree lighting at 5:15 p.m., attendees can head to Mackenzie Hall for the musical performances.

Hargreaves says entry for the musical portion of the event is by donation.

“It’s a donation of a new children’s toy, or if you forget to pick one on your way in, just drop some money in the old man’s hat and we’ll pick up some for you,” Hargreaves said.

“All those donations are going back to children’s charities in the west end.”

More information and activity start times can be found here.