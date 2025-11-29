Two young women walked with minor injuries after their vehicle entered the water in Chatham.

On Thursday evening, shortly after 10 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police responded to a report that a vehicle had entered the water on Mariners Road.

Police say the driver mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the car to launch into the channel.

Upon entering the water, the windshield broke, allowing both occupants - a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman - to escape the car before it sank.

After approximately four minutes in the water, the two women managed to climb out by a nearby ladder, reaching a nearby house where they called for assistance.

Police say the channel where the incident occurred is approximately 20 feet deep.

No charges have been laid at this time.