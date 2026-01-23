Windsor fire crews were on scene of a blaze in the 8700 block of Riverside Drive East early Friday morning.

The initial response was reported on X by Windsor Fire around 5:18 a.m. The fire was contained to the first floor and crews quickly brought the situation under control.

According to social media posts, the initial fire was contained to a one square metre space, where two space heaters were plugged into an extension cord.

Only minor damage was sustained with no injuries. Nobody was displaced as a result.