LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Minnesota won the inaugural championship of the Professional Women's Hockey League on Wednesday night, getting 17 saves from Nicole Hensley to beat Boston 3-0 in a winner-take-all Game 5 and claim the Walter Cup.



Three nights after prematurely celebrating a would-be game-winner in double overtime that was waved off for goaltender interference, Minnesota finished the job early to bring the new league's title back to the state that calls itself the "State of Hockey."



Liz Schepers scored to break a scoreless, second-period tie, Michela Cava made it 2-0 midway through the third period and Kendall Coyne Schofield added an empty-netter with two minutes left. Hensley, a two-time Olympian from Colorado, earned her second shutout of the playoffs after posting one in 14 regular-season games.



Boston goalie Aerin Frankel, dubbed the "Green Monster" in her forest green home sweater, made 41 saves for the runners-up. The sold-out crowd at the Tsongas Center, about an hour north of Boston, chanted her name and "Thank you, Boston!" after the final buzzer, even as the Minnesota players celebrated on the ice and league officials set up the podium for the trophy presentation.



Boston forced a decisive fifth game only after Sophie Jaques' apparent goal in double overtime in Game 4 was taken off the board because of goaltender interference. The Minnesota players, who had already streamed onto the ice to celebrate, throwing their equipment in the air, gathered up their gloves and sticks, and the game resumed.



One minute later, Alina Muller scored to send the series back to Boston.

