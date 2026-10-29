Ministry investigating workplace incident at Lakeshore aluminum facility

The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace incident in Lakeshore.

Essex County OPP was contacted around 4 p.m. on October 28 to assist Essex-Windsor EMS for an injured male at a facility on Jutras Street.

A statement provided to AM800 News by the ministry says, “On October 28, 2026, the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development was notified of a workplace incident at Can Art Aluminium Extrusion in Windsor. A ministry inspector attended the scene. As the investigation is ongoing, no further details are available at this time.”

There’s no word on the status of the worker.