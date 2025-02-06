WASHINGTON — A tariff threat continues to loom as Canadian ministers connect with Republican lawmakers and business groups in Washington in hopes of swaying U.S. President Donald Trump away from the idea of damaging duties for good.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Defence Minister Bill Blair are in the U.S. capital this week making the case that Canada should not be dragged into a trade war.

They're meeting with senators and congresspeople, and were looking to hold meetings with newly appointed members of Trump's team.

On Monday, Trump paused his executive order to impose 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on all Mexican and Canadian imports, with a lower 10 per cent tariff on Canadian energy.

Trump is freezing the levies until March 4 in response to border security commitments from both countries, saying it will allow time to reach a "final economic deal.''

Experts warn that ongoing trade uncertainty will make Canada a less desirable place to invest than the U.S.