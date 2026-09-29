Minibike rider sought after fleeing from Windsor police

Windsor police are looking for a minibike rider after he fled a traffic stop on University Avenue.

Windsor police are looking for a minibike rider who fled the scene after an attempted traffic stop.

According to police, an officer with the traffic enforcement unit saw a gas-powered minibike travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of University Avenue on Friday, September 25, around 7:30 p.m.

Police say when the officer tried to pull the rider over, he refused to stop, abandoned the minibike and fled the area on foot.

He’s described as white, approximately 5’10” tall, with fair skin and red hair.

Police say he was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The rider is wanted in connection with careless driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.