FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Milton has increased to a Category 2 hurricane as Florida gears up for what could be a massive evacuation not seen since 2017.

Early Monday morning, Milton's maximum sustained winds increased to 100 mph, elevating its hurricane status.



The storm was about 195 miles west-northwest of Progreso, Mexico, and 750 miles west-southwest of Tampa, Florida, while heading toward major Florida population centers including Tampa and Orlando.



About 7 million people were urged in 2017 to evacuate Florida during Hurricane Irma.



The exodus jammed freeways and led to hourslong lines at gas stations. It also left evacuees frustrated and, in some cases, vowing never to evacuate again.



Florida is staging emergency fuel and charging stations for electric vehicles along evacuation routes.

