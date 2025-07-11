OTTAWA - Transport Canada says Tesla legitimately claimed thousands of electric vehicle rebates in the final weekend before the department suspended its rebate program.

In an email to the Canadian Press, a spokesperson for Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland said the department is still assessing a few claims.

The spokesperson said the claims made by Tesla "were determined to legitimately represent cars sold before January 12.''

Ottawa abruptly paused its popular Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles program in January after its nearly $3 billion funding pool ran out.

As first reported by The Toronto Star, Tesla made around 8,600 rebate claims worth $43 million in the final weekend before the program was suspended.

Following The Star's report in March, Freeland said the government was freezing all rebate payments to Tesla until its claims were validated.