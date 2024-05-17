VANCOUVER - J.T. Miller scored in the final minute of the game and the Vancouver Canucks came back for a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series Thursday.

The win gave the Canucks a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven series with Game 6 scheduled for Saturday in Edmonton.



Carson Soucy and Phillip Di Giuseppe both returned to the lineup and contributed goals for the Canucks.



Soucy sat out Game 5 due to a suspension and Di Giuseppe missed the game for a personal issue.



Evander Kane opened the scoring for the Oilers early in the first and Mattias Janmark found the back of the net before the end of the period.



Rookie goalie Arturs Silovs made 21 saves for Vancouver and Edmonton's Calvin Pickard stopped 32 of the 35 shots he faced.

