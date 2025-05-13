Mild symptoms are being reported after three people were exposed to bear spray.

According to Windsor police, officers responded to a weapons call late Sunday night in the 2200-block of Dougall Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two men and a woman dealing with mild symptoms consistent with bear spray exposure.

Police talked to the individuals and learned a person was talking to two occupants seated in a parked vehicle, when an unidentified person approached and discharged a noxious substance, believed to be bear mace, in their direction.

Investigators say the male suspect fled the area on foot and is described to be around 15-years-old.

He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

The victims were treated on scene by paramedics.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on May 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.