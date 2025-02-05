Preliminary discussions are underway to bring a new supermarket to a busy Windsor plaza.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Director of Mikhail Holdings, Joe Mikhail says they're in discussions to bring a 'huge grocery store' to the Mikhail Centre.

The centre is located near the corner of Provincial Road and Walker Road and already includes Landmark Cinemas, The Brick, Taka Restaurant and Chuck's Roadhouse.

Mikhail says it's a busy site and the new movie theatre is bringing more attention to the centre.

"The Landmark was a financial not so good deal for me but it's a seed that grew and allowed others to grow and prosper better," says Mikhail.

He says they're close on doing a big deal.

"I think the community will appreciate what we're going to bring in," he says.

Mikhail says preliminary discussions are also underway to relocate the Staples store on Walker Road near Legacy Park Drive and make that site additional parking for Costco customers.