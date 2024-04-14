The Migrant Worker Community Program is hosting a Health and Information Fair in Leamington Sunday.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., migrant workers will receive services at the fair that are necessary support and better their experience while living in Canada.

The fair will include mental health supports, blood pressure tests, glucose screenings for diabetes, vaccines, and more.

This will also give the workers an opportunity to meet individuals with local resource groups.

Michael Sharp, Marketing and Communications Specialist at Migrant Community Worker Program, says there is a range of services available.

"Mental health support, blood pressure checks, glucose checks, vaccinations, various different medical services and information for the workers to take advantage of the services that might be available to them that they aren't aware of."



He says they're expecting a large crowd this year.



"We've had them annually, I believe we've been doing them since 2018. We try to put them on every year, and keep growing it every year. I believe last year we had over 500 participants, and we're expecting over 700 this year."



Sharp adds that there will be translators at the fair.



"To dialogue for Filipino workers, as well as Spanish obviously for the Mexican, Guatemala, Honduran, and other Latino workers. We basically just do it to improve the well-being of the workers, they have a hard time sometimes with the language barrier. And we just look to give them access to services that are there for them that they might not know about."

The fair will take place at the Roma Club, located at 19 Seacliff Drive East in Leamington.

The MWCP is also offering bus transportation for the event so that workers have a chance to attend.