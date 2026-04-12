The Migrant Worker Community Program is once again hosting their annual Health and Information Fair today.

The fair will take place at the Roma Club in Leamington and focuses on connecting migrant workers with health resources and social services that are available to them locally.

Those who attend the fair will have access to free medical check-ups, legal assistance, mental health supports, vaccinations, and more.

Over 20 local groups and organizations will be in attendance, such as the Windsor Essex Community Health Centre, Ontario Provincial Police, Leamington Fire Department, and others.

Martin Varela, Chairperson of the Migrant Worker Community Program, says there will be a lot offered over the event.

"We're also going to have doctor check ups, blood pressure, blood sugar, raffles, a lot of information for the migrant workers to navigate in the community."

He says it's a very open event.

"We have tables for every organization, and people attending go from table to table getting different information from every organization. We have raffles, we usually raffle a lot of bicycles for the migrant workers."

He says they've hosted the event for over 15 years.

"We are the bridge between the migrant workers in the community - the Canadian community - and for them we are a focus of information, and we get together a lot of organizations that can provide information that is very vital for them."

Varela says the event has grown every year, starting with approximately 100 people in the first year to over 800 people attending last year's event.

The event will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Roma Club is located at 19 Seacliff Drive East.