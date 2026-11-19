Temperatures will be well above normal across Windsor-Essex for the rest of the week as the area experiences some mid-November warmth.

Environment Canada is forecasting sunshine into Saturday with the daytime high warming between 14°C and 16°C over the next three days.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist for Environment Canada Geoff Coulson says temperatures are well above normal, not just in the Windsor area but right across southern Ontario, due to a big area of high pressure staying south of the lower Great Lakes, which is causing a big flow from the south and southwest, which is bringing up this unseasonable warmth.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist for Environment Canada Geoff Coulson says we’re well above the long-term average high temperature for this time of year, which is 7°C.

“We’re looking at temperatures over the last couple of days: 12°C and 14°C for those daytime highs. We’re forecasting daytime highs to finish out the workweek and head into the weekend of anywhere between 14°C and 16°C. So well above normal for this time of year," he says.

Coulson says while it’s warm, there’s no risk of a record being broken to this time of year in Windsor-Essex.

“The closest we may come is Saturday with a forecasted high of 16°C. The current record for November 21 is 17.8°C, set all the way back in 1883," he says.

Coulson says this warmth will disappear next week.

“We do know a cold front is expected to sweep through the area late Sunday into Monday morning. That is going to bring back somewhat colder than normal temperatures for the workweek next week. We’re looking at daytime highs, perhaps somewhere between 3°C and 5°C for Monday and Tuesday," he says.

The forecast is calling for cloudy periods to return Saturday night into Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of showers Sunday and into Monday morning.