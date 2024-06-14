REDMOND, Wash. - New laptops equipped with Microsoft Windows start shipping to customers next week but without a flagship feature called Recall that drew concerns about privacy and cybersecurity.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella touted the new Recall feature at a showcase event last month.



Recall works by periodically taking snapshots of a computer screen to give Microsoft's AI assistant Copilot a "photographic memory" of a person's virtual activity, ostensibly to help a person remember what they did earlier.



But this week, the company said it was delaying a "broadly available" preview of Recall that was supposed to be included with new PCs starting Tuesday.

