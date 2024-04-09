PONTIAC, Mich. - The parents of a Michigan school shooter have each been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for failing to take steps that could have prevented the killing of four students in 2021.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are the first parents convicted in a U.S. mass school shooting. They were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors presented evidence of an unsecured gun at home and indifference toward Ethan Crumbley's mental health.

The 15-year-old pulled a handgun from his backpack and shot up the school. He was allowed to stay in school despite the discovery of a violent drawing earlier that day.

The shooter is serving a life prison sentence.

