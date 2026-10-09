Michigan Republican faces pressure during heated debate on Trump's Canada tariffs

The Front Bench panel discusses what it could mean for negotiations if Trump’s trade war becomes a factor on the ballot during the U.S. midterm elections.

Can the threat of midterm election losses flip Republicans on the Canada-U.S. trade war?

Can the threat of midterm election losses flip Republicans on the Canada-U.S. trade war? The Front Bench panel discusses what it could mean for negotiations if Trump’s trade war becomes a factor on the ballot during the U.S. midterm elections.

GRAND RAPIDS — Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers faced pressure over U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada during a heated debate that could sway voters in a consequential midterm race where neither candidate ruled out future duties.

Trump’s escalating tariffs targeting Canada came up within the first 10 minutes of the debate. Rogers was asked about an advertisement released Wednesday in which he said “Canada is not our enemy,” and how he squares that with longstanding support of the duties.

“I would like to see the deal made,” Rogers responded. “I have actually called the White House this week, talked to the secretary of Commerce, about getting the deal done.”

Rogers said Canada has tariffs on the United States, without providing any details about the levies or the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, which was negotiated during the first Trump administration.

But the Republican candidate said the United States now also has tariffs that are too high on Canada, and those should be eliminated.

“This is about getting to the best deal possible. I’d like to it end. I think we need to end it,” Rogers said before taking jabs at opponent Democrat candidate Abdul El-Sayed, claiming he’ll raise prices.

The president’s trade war with Canada has become a ballot issue in the close race between Rogers and El-Sayed ahead of the November midterm elections.

Trump rapidly escalated his trade war and rhetoric against Canada after negotiations fell apart in August.

Trump signed an order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America and the United States hit an array of Canadian goods with 50 per cent tariffs. A few weeks later, Ottawa responded with its own retaliatory duties.

Last week, a U.S. import ban on some Canadian liquor, whey products and motorcycles officially took effect.

Rogers had also previously put himself in the deal around the controversial delay of the Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit, claiming “Amer­ica will get a better fin­an­cial deal and that there will be no Chinese cars pour­ing over that bridge.”

But polling has shown that the majority of Michigan voters disapprove of Trump’s tariffs and targeting of Canada. Michigan’s economy is deeply integrated with many Canadian communities, particularly in the automobile industry.

It has put Rogers in a difficult position and he is among a growing number of Republicans that have been distancing their campaigns from the president.

Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Mike Rogers, right, speaks during a televised debate with Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Abdul El-Sayed, at WOOD-TV, on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool) Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Mike Rogers, right, speaks during a televised debate with Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Abdul El-Sayed, at WOOD-TV, on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Thursday’s fiery debate also included multiple clashes about the Iran war, cost of gas and diesel and the properties each candidate owned. Rogers claimed El-Sayed would be costly while the Democrat linked the Republican to Trump’s controversial policies, as well as outside-state properties and donations.

Democrats would need to achieve a net gain of four seats to get the Senate majority. The Michigan race in particular could prove critical.

But El-Sayed’s rebuttal is unlikely to bring calm to Canadians shaken by Trump’s erratic tariff regime. He was asked about a quote on his website that supported tariffs as long as they are targeted.

While El-Sayed said the tariffs on Canada are costing Michiganders thousands of dollars, he is behind duties connected to an “industrial policy that makes sense.”

“We use tariffs to protect our own market,” El-Sayed said. “This is, like everything, ham-fisted, chaotic, self-serving, that Donald Trump does.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press