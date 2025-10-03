A lawyer for Brian Marbury, 47, did not call any evidence Thursday at the conclusion of the Assistant Crown Attorney case.

For the last 11 court days, the crown has been laying out the evidence against Marbury.

They allege Marbury killed his estranged wife Sahra Bulle, 36, sometime between Friday, May 26th and Monday, May 29th, 2023.

It happened in a motel room on Huron Church Road.

The jury learned in previous evidence, motel guests below them heard an argument.

Surveillance video then captures Marbury going to buy a shovel, bleach and garbage bags before carrying what appears to be a body over his shoulder in the early morning hours of May 29th.

He then leaves Windsor and goes back to Detroit on the tunnel bus.

The jury learned Thursday Windsor Police initially couldn't get a hold of Marbury in Detroit so they called his mother, and encouraged her to get her son to call police.

On cross-examination, Sergeant Arjel Franklin admitted once he did speak with Marbury, the officer did not tell him he was a person of interest.

Marbury would be arrested at the tunnel exit on June 5, 2023, instead of having to be extradited from Detroit.

Bulle's body was found in a wooded area behind the Huron Church Road motel.

A forensic pathologist told the juror earlier in the trial a cause of death could not be determined because her body had started to decompose.

The 14 jurors were sent home until Monday at which time they will hear closing arguments from the defence and the Assistant Crown Attorneys.

Then, Justice Ian Leach will instruct them on the law and the evidence.

Before they begin their sequestered deliberations, two of the jurors will be randomly selected and thanked for their work.

The law only allows 12 people to deliberate a verdict.

They will stay together until they reach a unanimous decision.

Justice Leach told the jurors deliberations will likely start sometime Tuesday, October 7th.