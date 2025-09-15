Brian Marbury, 47, is charged in connection with the death of Sahra Bulle, 36.

Bulle was reported missing in late May 2023 but her body wasn’t found until June 8th; two days after police charged Marbury with her killing.

Windsor Police charged Marbury with first-degree murder and causing an indignity to a human body.

Monday morning, Marbury pleaded guilty to causing an indignity to a human body but not guilty to murder.

He has elected to be tried by a judge and jury.

Justice Ian Leach told the jury pool the significance of the guilty plea with be explained to the sworn jury in further instructions to be heard once the trial proper gets underway sometime Tuesday.

Four weeks have been set aside for Marbury’s trial.