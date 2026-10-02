Michael J. Fox to be promoted within Order of Canada at Rideau Hall today

Michael J. Fox speaks at an event celebrating the 40th anniversary of the sci-fi adventure film "Back to the Future," in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

Michael J. Fox speaks at an event celebrating the 40th anniversary of the sci-fi adventure film "Back to the Future," in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

OTTAWA — The actor and Parkinson’s disease advocate Michael J. Fox is set to be honoured at Rideau Hall this morning.

Fox, who is already a member of the Order of Canada, is being promoted to a companion in a ceremony hosted by Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour.

Rideau Hall says the honour stems from Fox’s “powerful global advocacy and unflinching honesty about Parkinson’s.”

Parkinson’s is a progressive nervous system disorder that results in tremors, stiffness and slowness, and is linked to depression and memory problems.

Fox has raised $2.5 billion for research into the disease and has shared candid experiences about the challenges faced by those living with its symptoms.

He is among 51 people expected at a ceremony today where they will be inducted into, or promoted to a higher level, within the Order of Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2026.