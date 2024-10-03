Michael Hoffman has been officially sworn in as a member of Lakeshore town council.

During the Oct. 1 meeting, council approved a by-law to appoint the new member, after which Hoffman took the Declaration of Office.

Councillor Hoffman joins council after the passing of Ward 2 Councillor Paddy Byrne in July.

Hoffman was the runner-up for the seat in Lakeshore's municipal election in 2022 and was approached by town staff to see if he would be interested in filling the vacant council seat. Council was presented with three options to fill the seat, which included appointing the person with the next highest votes from the 2022 election, appointing a person who applies, or holding a byelection at an estimated cost of $44,500.

Council voted to go with the first option, resulting in Hoffman filling the seat.

"I am proud and honoured to continue the tradition of the great work done on Council by Paddy Byrne," said Councillor Hoffman. "I look forward to becoming an integral member of this team moving forward." Councillor Paddy Byrne suffered a heart attack in late July and had been put on life support before passing away peacefully at the age of 71.

"On behalf of Lakeshore, I would like to officially welcome Michael Hoffman as our Ward 2 Councillor. Stepping into this role is no small task, and we appreciate Michael's commitment to serving our communities," said Mayor Tracey Bailey. "His background and passion for Lakeshore make him an excellent addition to our team, and we are excited to work with you as we build upon the success of the first half of council's term."

